BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown’s injury on Thursday night could have been much worse, but it’s still something that Brown and the Celtics are treating seriously.

Brown on Friday was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol, the team announced.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Jaylen Brown has been placed in to the NBA's concussion protocol after his fall during the third quarter of last night's game against Minnesota. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 9, 2018

The league’s concussion protocol lists the following standards that must be met before a player can return to action:

–He is without concussion-related symptoms at rest.

–He has been evaluated by a physician.

–He has successfully completed the NBA return-to-participation exertion protocol.

–A team physician has discussed the return-to-participation process and decision with the Director of the NBA Concussion Program.

The return-to-participation exertion protocol involves progressing from using a stationary bike, to jogging, to agility work, to non-contact team drills. A player must be symptom-free in order to progress to the next step.

There’s no timeframe on individual player’s progression through the protocol.

Appreciate everybody I'm ok .. Got a headache tho 🤕 good team win !! — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 9, 2018

The Celtics’ upcoming schedule includes home dates with the Pacers on Sunday and the Wizards on Wednesday, followed by a road trip to Orlando on Friday and New Orleans on Sunday.

Brown is averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds on the season.