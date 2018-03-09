BOSTON (CBS) — So much for that Aqib Talib reunion in New England.

According to multiple reports, the Denver Broncos are trading the veteran cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams.

The #Rams and #Broncos have finalized a deal to send CB Aqib Talib to Los Angeles, sources tell me and @JamesPalmerTV. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2018

The deal is for a fifth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Rams were reportedly one of two destinations that Talib preferred, with the New England Patriots his No. 1 choice. The 30-year-old corner wanted to be released so he could pick his landing spot, but he’s probably happy to be with the Rams, who went 11-5 last season to finish as the three-seed in the NFC.

He’ll also now be sharing a defensive backfield with All-Pro corner Marcus Peters, who the Rams acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason.

The Patriots are in the market for another corner with Malcolm Butler set to hit free agency. With Talib out of the mix, they’ll likely turn their attention on Richard Sherman, who is expected to be released by the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.