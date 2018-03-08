BOSTON (CBS) – A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a plow near Tufts Medical Center during the nor’easter, police said Thursday.

The woman was hit while crossing Nassau Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Boston Police said the driver is cooperating with them.

The plow was contracted to D. Muzzioli Associates, according to Tufts.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and our thoughts are with the patient and her family,” Tufts Director of Communications Rhonda Mann, said in a statement.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.