BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s going with a new look at age 40.

The Patriots quarterback was the special mystery guest at Thursday’s charity event, sponsored by Granite Telecommunications, to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Sitting next to Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker, Brady had his head shaved — all for a good cause.

Brady showed up with hair long enough to cover his ears, and he left with a tightly cropped buzz cut.

A longer list of participants includes Quincy mayor Thomas Koch, secretary Matthew Beaton, administrator Brian Shortsleeve, Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, WAAF’s Greg Hill, WGBH’s Jim Braude, Granite CEO Rob Hale, and state representatives Tim Whelan (Barnstable), Paul Tucker (Essex), Michael Day (Middlesex), Joe McGonagle (Middlesex) and David Muradian (Worcester), and others.

Granite says it has raised $14.7 million since 2014 for Dana-Farber through the annual Saving by Shaving event.

Before getting buzzed (and sharing a live video on social media), Brady took to Instagram to celebrate the women in his life on International Women’s Day.