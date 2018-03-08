BOSTON (CBS) — Monday is shaping up to be a busy day for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

With the final installment of his docuseries, “Tom vs. Time”, set to be released Monday afternoon, Brady will be making the talk show rounds to start his week. He’ll start his day chatting with the hosts of Good Morning America, including his “Religion of Sports” partner Michael Strahan, and finish it off with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS/WBZ-TV.

Things should get interesting with Colbert, who poked fun at Brady after the quarterback’s drop in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Speaking of delicious snack cakes, did you guys catch the Super Bowl last night? Then you’re better at catching things than Tom Brady,” Colbert joked the day after New England’s 41-33 loss.

Brady is no stranger to the late night television scene, having appeared on Conan after claiming MVP honors in New England’s Super Bowl LI victory last year and The Late Show with David Letterman back in 2005.

