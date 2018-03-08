WEATHER ALERTNor’Easter Moves Out, New Storm Possible Monday
Star Wars

NEWTON (CBS) – May the force of the nor’easter be with you.

When snow started coming down Wednesday night, a Newton teenager hit the streets for some lightsaber practice.

Greg Wymer recorded a video Thursday of his 15-year-old son Alex in the snow-covered streets with his light up dual lightsaber.

The elder Wymer added some Star Wars music to the video and tweeted it out.

Social media users and Star Wars fans alike quickly chimed in on the video, calling Alex a “legend” and the “luckiest and happiest boy alive.”

