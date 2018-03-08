NEWTON (CBS) – May the force of the nor’easter be with you.

Snow Totals: Who Got The Most

When snow started coming down Wednesday night, a Newton teenager hit the streets for some lightsaber practice.

This is my son tonight in the Nor’easter enjoying his new dual light saber. #Hoth @BostonTweet @universalhub pic.twitter.com/OtIerow6UE — Greg Wymer (@wymer) March 8, 2018

Greg Wymer recorded a video Thursday of his 15-year-old son Alex in the snow-covered streets with his light up dual lightsaber.

The elder Wymer added some Star Wars music to the video and tweeted it out.

Social media users and Star Wars fans alike quickly chimed in on the video, calling Alex a “legend” and the “luckiest and happiest boy alive.”