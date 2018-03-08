MARSHFIELD (CBS) – Coastal communities were hit hard with more flooding after a second nor’easter in less than a week.

The latest storm brought wind, snow and additional flooding to some South Shore neighborhoods, and the bad weather is really taking a toll on residents.

“People are nervous. I think they’re worried. They’re scared. It’s frightening to be here,” said Marshfield Town Administrator Michael Maresco.

Surf splashed over the seawall and flowed down streets.

But the town administrator says overall, the seawall withstood the storm.

“Last night they added about 500 tons of boulders on the side of the Brant Rock wall,” said Maresco. “It appears that all the seawalls held. All of that work paid off, other than flooding.”

Last week’s nor’easter seriously damaged the seawall and even caused sections to collapse.

More flooding overnight for this neighborhood on the Marshfield Duxbury line #WBZ pic.twitter.com/BvB7fbNGZ1 — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 8, 2018

Crews have been racing to fortify it with giant boulders, hoping to protect waterfront homes along Ocean Road North and Cable Hill Way.

“They’re holding up OK. We haven’t lost any houses thankfully,” said Duxbury Town Administrator.Rene Read,

“The large boulders, those have held up beautifully. The wall itself is holding for the moment and we’ve done the back filling, so it all seems to be working pretty well,” said Read.

Even though the storm has passed, the hard work on stabilizing the sea wall will continue, while officials try to secure funds to replace it.

“We need it from the state, we need it from the federal government. This is going to be an expensive repair, and it’s a long-term project,” said Read.

Town officials expected to begin pumping out flooded neighborhoods on Thursday.