BOSTON (CBS) – Millions of people around the world took part in demonstrations to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Inside a Boston ballroom, marathon icon Kathrine Switzer encouraged women to find ways to overcome adversity by creating opportunity.

“Everyone of us in this room has the ability to pick up an injustice and do something better,” Switzer said.

In 1967, Switzer became the first woman to finish the Boston Marathon despite an official’s attempt to forcefully stop her.

Today, Switzer heads a social running network that spans three continents.

“I could’ve sued the official I could’ve gone crazy with the B.A.A and said you were unfair. I said no, we’re going to create opportunities for women. And look at the history. It’s become a social revolution and it began here in the streets of Boston,” Switzer said.

The non-profit 261 Fearless hosted the event with Five Game-Changing Women Thursday night. The panel featured Switzer, Ayanna Pressley, Joann Flaminio, Elizabeth Perry Tirrell, and Zahra Arabzada.

