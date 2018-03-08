  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    00:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anaridis Rodriguez, International Women's Day, Kathrine Switzer

BOSTON (CBS) – Millions of people around the world took part in demonstrations to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Inside a Boston ballroom, marathon icon Kathrine Switzer encouraged women to find ways to overcome adversity by creating opportunity.

switzer Switzer: Social Revolution Began On Streets Of Boston

Kathrine Switzer (WBZ-TV)

“Everyone of us in this room has the ability to pick up an injustice and do something better,” Switzer said.

In 1967, Switzer became the first woman to finish the Boston Marathon despite an official’s attempt to forcefully stop her.

Today, Switzer heads a social running network that spans three continents.

kathrine switzer Switzer: Social Revolution Began On Streets Of Boston

Jock Semple, center right, tries to rip the number off Kathrine Switzer during the 1967 Boston Marathon. Switzer would complete the race to become the first woman to ‘officially’ run the Boston Marathon. (Paul Connell/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

“I could’ve sued the official I could’ve gone crazy with the B.A.A and said you were unfair. I said no, we’re going to create opportunities for women. And look at the history. It’s become a social revolution and it began here in the streets of Boston,” Switzer said.

The non-profit 261 Fearless hosted the event with Five Game-Changing Women Thursday night. The panel featured Switzer, Ayanna Pressley, Joann Flaminio, Elizabeth Perry Tirrell, and Zahra Arabzada.

Watch Full Video:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s