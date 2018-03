PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – A major New Hampshire interstate was closed for several hours after heavy snow brought down a pole and wires.

Interstate 95 closed just south of Exit 3 in Portsmouth due to wires down across the road after 8 a.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation said a pole snapped due to the wet, heavy snow.

Utility companies were on scene and the road was closed for more than two hours.

No injuries were reported.