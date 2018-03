CAMBRDIGE (CBS) – A Harvard University boathouse is sinking into the Charles River.

The Harvard Sailing Center on the Cambridge side of the Charles River near the Longfellow Bridge is taking on water Thursday.

State Police are on scene, concerned that the building’s electrical wiring could hit the water.

Police blocked off the area as they investigate what’s causing the building to sink. It appears to be an issue with the building’s flotation system.

No one was inside the boathouse.