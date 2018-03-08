WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – After a mother and her three children were found murdered in their West Brookfield home, a GoFundMe page has been created to raise money for their funeral expenses.

Homicide victims Sara Bermudez, 38, Madison Bermudez, 8, James Bermudez, 6, and Michael Bermudez, 2 were found dead in their house on March 1.

No arrests have been made and police are asking for the public’s help in the case.

A GoFundMe page created Wednesday by Sam Marrufo of California is asking donors to help pay for the Bermudez family’s funeral expenses.

“Our friend and brother, Moses Bermudez, recently lost his wife (Sara age 38) and three children (Madison age 8, James age 6 and Michael age 2),” the page reads. “The goal is to help with memorial services and all finances that come along with a devastating tragedy such as this. Any little bit will help.”

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, more than $3,000 had been raised for the family.

A spaghetti benefit dinner is also planned to help raise money for the Bermudez family on March 31. The dinner will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ye Old Tavern on East Main Street in West Brookfield. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children and may be purchased at Haymakers Grille in West Brookfield and at Mason’s Grille in Warren.

A vigil for the victims was held Sunday night at First Congregational Church.

Investigators have been searching for a missing yellow gas can that could be connected to the four deaths.

Anyone with information on the murders is asked to call police.