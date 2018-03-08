DUXBURY (CBS) – These Duxbury students were late for school on Thursday. But they had a pretty good excuse.

A pair of nor’easters in the last week brought flood water to the coastal neighborhood. Crews have not yet been able to pump the water out of the roads.

Duxbury firefighters shared a series of photos showing just how tricky it was for the students to get out the door.

A high water rescue truck arrived in the neighborhood Thursday morning. A firefighter wearing a cold water rescue suit then carried the students to the waiting truck and they were off to class.

Firefighters joked that they would “respectfully ask for a pardon for these three kids getting to school a little late this morning.”

“We ran into a little water but nothing our High Water Rescue truck couldn’t handle! However all homework will be turned in!”