DUXBURY (CBS) – These Duxbury students were late for school on Thursday. But they had a pretty good excuse.

A pair of nor’easters in the last week brought flood water to the coastal neighborhood. Crews have not yet been able to pump the water out of the roads.

Duxbury firefighters shared a series of photos showing just how tricky it was for the students to get out the door.

duxburyfull Firefighters Wade Through Flood Waters To Help Get Students To School

Firefighters used a truck and cold water suits to safely get Duxbury students to school. (Image Credit: Duxbury Fire Department)

A high water rescue truck arrived in the neighborhood Thursday morning. A firefighter wearing a cold water rescue suit then carried the students to the waiting truck and they were off to class.

duxburyfull2 Firefighters Wade Through Flood Waters To Help Get Students To School

A Duxbury firefighter carries a student to a waiting truck so they can go to school despite flooding. (Image Credit: Duxbury Fire Department)

Firefighters joked that they would “respectfully ask for a pardon for these three kids getting to school a little late this morning.”

“We ran into a little water but nothing our High Water Rescue truck couldn’t handle! However all homework will be turned in!”

