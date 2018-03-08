When it’s cold outside, there is nothing better than some hearty food and a cozy mood to make you feel warm all over. These are the 8 Greatest restaurants Phantom has found to help warm you up.

Red Heat Tavern

Wilmington, Bedford

Kicking off the Great 8 is The Red Heat Tavern in Wilmington and Bedford, a big and bustling spot with high ceilings, a wraparound bar and an open kitchen. Here, they are known for fire kissed food that is sure to warm you up. It all comes out of their wood-burning Josper Oven, so you can have perfectly seared steaks and super juicy burgers.

Connect With Phantom: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Thwaites Market

Methuen

Thwaites Market in Methuen is a throwback grocery store that specializes in English meat pies – small savory snacks filled with everything from Mac and Cheese, to Spicy Buffalo Chicken, to Broccoli and Cheese. But nothing will fill you up and warm you up the original English Pork Pie, filled with freshly ground meat and seasoning.

Duck and Bunny

Providence

Another Great 8 winner is The Duck and Bunny in Providence. This is not your average restaurant. In fact, The Duck and Bunny calls itself a “snuggery.” It is a cozy comfortable place, with plush white leather seats and a fireplace where you can snuggle up with some of the craziest crepes in the country. For a true Rhode Island experience, get the NY System Crepe stuffed with wieners and topped with meat sauce, onions, mustard and celery salt.

La Brasa

Somerville

La Brasa on Broadway in Somerville does most of their cooking on open fire, so not only will the food warm you up, but the blaze coming from the open kitchen will as well. This open airy eatery is decked out with rustic, reclaimed wood and a lofty ceiling housing a big bustling dining room. On Fridays and Saturdays you can start your meal with a slice of Chef’s slow cooked rib roast. This magnificent mobile meat is wheeled around the dining room on a cart. Customers can order as big a piece as they like, before it’s sliced, sauced, and served tableside.

Menotomy Grill

Arlington

The Menotomy Grill on Mass. Ave. in Arlington is a spacious restaurant with an open kitchen where you can see all of their upscale tavern food made. The Menotomy Double Cheeseburger will have you seeing double, and it’s made even better with the addition of smoky tomato jam. The French Dip is big and beefy, served with au jus for dipping. But it’s the wings that will warm you up while setting your palate ablaze with a zippy chipotle citrus sauce.

Hops N Scotch

Brookline

Another Great 8 winner is Hops N Scotch in Brookline. This gastropub specializes in all of the classic comfort food you enjoy when it’s cold, like scotch eggs, juicy burgers and big steaming plates of mac and cheese. No dish will truly warm you up like the fork tender short ribs served on a bed of soul-satisfying mashed potatoes.

900 Degrees

Manchester & Epping, NH

With a name like 900 Degrees you can be sure this place will warm you right up. If you are in Manchester or Epping, New Hampshire, you can do just that. This Neapolitan style pizzeria boasts a wood burning oven that pumps out pizzas topped with everything from jalapeños and sausage, to a Saltimbocca style pie, to a unique pie topped with marinated chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, Granny Smith apple slices, and honey roasted walnuts.

Redstone American Grill

Burlington

Rounding out the Great 8 is Redstone American Grill. Located at 3rd Ave in Burlington, Redstone has all the dishes that are perfect for a chilly day, like Fondue, Rotisserie Chicken, Grilled Meatloaf and a juicy Wood Fired Cajun Ribeye topped with balsamic grilled onions. The atmosphere is where Redstone really brings the heat, with four fireplaces throughout the space.

Watch Phantom Gourmet on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 and 11 a.m. on myTV38.