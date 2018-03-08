BOSTON (CBS) — It sounds like Aqib Talib wants to return to New England this offseason.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly shopping the 32-year-old cornerback, and have had trade talks with the San Francisco 49ers according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. But it doesn’t look like the Broncos and 49ers will get a deal done, according to Russini, and if Denver ends up releasing Talib, his preference is to return to the Patriots.

I’m told there had been trade conversations going on between

the Broncos & the 49ers for Aqib Talib. It doesn’t look like it’s going to

get done. Told Talib prefers to be released by Denver so he can chose his next team, his top choice is the New England Patriots per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 7, 2018

Mike Kilas of KUSA in Denver is also reporting that the Patriots have been included in Denver’s trade talks. Talib spent a season-and-a-half in New England after Bill Belichick acquired him from Tampa Bay at the 2012 trade deadline, and picked off five passes in his 19 games in a Patriots uniform.

The Patriots are in the market for a corner to play opposite Stephon Gilmore with Malcolm Butler heading to free agency next week. Talib would be a solid fit given his history in the Patriots’ system, though New England has also been involved in rumors surrounding Richard Sherman, who is expected to be released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Talib played 15 games for the Broncos last season, finishing the season with one interception (which he returned for a 103-yard touchdown) and 23 tackles. He has two more years left on his current deal which will pay him $11 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019.