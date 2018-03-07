BOSTON (AP/CBS) — Winchester police brought stabbing suspect Jeffrey Yao to the hospital for psychological evaluations many times before he allegedly stabbed a woman to death in the town library.

Police released records of their interactions with Yao on Wednesday.

Winchester police report 13 calls involving Yao since 2012. Four of them ended with police escorting Yao to a hospital for a mental health evaluation or recommending he be taken in to be checked out.

One incident, in October 2016, was at the Winchester Public Library — the same place where he allegedly stabbed Deane Stryker to death last month.

Yao, 23, is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to killing Stryker on Feb. 24 with a 10-inch knife.

Yao’s attorney J.W. Carney Jr. has said Yao’s chronic mental illness played a role in the attack. Police reports show Yao’s behavior was first reported in 2012, when he posted shooting-related materials online.

A child psychiatrist evaluated Yao and found him to not be a threat to others.

Yao will return to court April 11.

