AYER (CBS) — The 21-year-old custodian accused of bringing a gun onto a school property was arraigned in Ayer District Court Wednesday.

James Healy, of Westford, was also fired from his position at the John A. Crisafulli Elementary School in Westford, according to police.

He is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a firearm without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and defacing a serial number on a firearm.

His bail was set at $2,000 cash. If he chooses to post it, he will have to wear a GPS bracelet, remain under house arrest, and have no contact with the school.

Police said an anonymous tip to the school resource officer about a picture posted online led to the arrest.

Healy is expected to return to court on March 28.