BOSTON (CBS) — Millions of people tuned in to the first five episodes of the Facebook docuseries “Tom Vs. Time” in January and February, but they’ve had to wait a month for the sixth and final episode.

While there are still several days before the episode goes live on Monday, March 12, “Good Morning America” aired a brief clip from the episode which showed Tom Brady discussing how he and his family reacted to losing the Super Bowl against the Eagles.

“That was the first time that I had seen my kids really react in that way,” Brady said while sitting on his couch. “Benny was crying, Vivi was crying, and they were sad for me and sad for the Patriots. But I just said to them, I said, ‘Look, this is a great lesson. We don’t always win. We try our best, and sometimes it doesn’t go the way we want.'”

Tom Brady talks Super Bowl loss and how he's using defeat as a lesson for his kids: "We don't always win. We try our best and sometimes it doesn't go the way we want." pic.twitter.com/5sqJIdb49h — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2018

Brady sat down for that interview on February 9, just five days after the Super Bowl loss, so the feelings were still fresh.

The children of Brady and Gisele Bundchen were already part of the post-Super Bowl stories, after a reporter shared Bundchen’s post-game message of consolation. In keeping with the parental theme, Brady’s own father said that he doesn’t think the quarterback will ever get over the loss to the Eagles, but it seems as though helping the children deal with the disappointment has helped the entire Brady clan move forward.

The sixth and final episode of the will go live on Monday and will likely revolve around that disappointing Super Bowl loss for Brady.