BOSTON (CBS) — It wasn’t long ago that Richard Sherman was the face and voice of the feared Legion Of Boom, a defensive backfield in Seattle that looked potent and confident enough to serve as the backbone of a dynasty.

But, due largely to a most-incomprehensible Malcolm Butler goal line interception, that dynasty never came to fruition. And those days appear to be over, as the well-known and outspoken cornerback has apparently begun saying goodbye to his teammates.

It’s a situation that has been hinted at by some Seahawks players and followed up on by reporters like NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

#Seahawks CB Richard Sherman has told teammates goodbye over the past 24 hours, sources say, and that he won’t be on the team. Those close to him say nothing is set in stone and there has been no official word. But clearly bears watching. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2018

Fellow cornerback Jeremy Lane didn’t offer specifics, but said he was heartbroken.

That text message got my heart hurting … damn 25 was my Dawg #WhatsNext — jeremy lane (@StayingInMyLane) March 7, 2018

Safety Kam Chancellor, out of the blue, thanked Sherman for coming up with his nickname.

And USA Today’s Tom Pelissero then informed the world that Sherman has a meeting Wednesday with Pete Carroll and John Schneider.

#Seahawks star Richard Sherman is scheduled to meet with coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider later today to discuss his future, I'm told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 7, 2018

Then the big dog, Adam Schefter himself, quickly got on the case.

Seahawks’ CB Richard Sherman is now on his way to NFLPA meetings in Las Vegas, which begin Thursday. Any talks with the Seahawks regarding his unsettled future in Seattle will continue while Sherman is in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2018

Sherman is apparently not optimistic that the meeting will result in some sort of long-term agreement with the Seahawks. But he played coy with The MMQB’s Albert Breer and ESPN’s Josina Anderson:

Just asked Seahawks CB @RSherman_25 what's happening. He said there's "nothing" to report. "Just having a conversation with management." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2018

#Seahawks CB Richard Sherman just text me, "I'm good. Not sure what that's about…Haven't been told anything," in reference to Jeremy Lane's tweet. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 7, 2018

BUT WAIT! The Facebook account for Sherman’s mother seemed to confirm that Sherman is done in Seattle. (Because she said it in plain terms.)

(That is the Facebook account that is linked from MamaSherman25.com, in case you were wondering about its veracity.)

In the midst of it all, The Big Dog Schefter broke news that the Seahawks had traded defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

Here it goes: Seahawks are trading DE Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to Eagles for a fifth-round pick and WR Marcus Johnson, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2018

Whoa.

Whatever the case may be with Sherman, something is certainly up. Given the reported meeting, it would stand to reason that the Seahawks have not traded Sherman. It is possible that they are planning to cut him, as he’s due to count for more than $13 million against the cap and is coming off a torn Achilles injury.

If that ends up being the case, there will likely be a number of teams interested in signing Sherman to a short-term deal that will allow the soon-to-be-30-year-old to prove he’s still capable of playing corner at a high level and earn himself one last big-money deal.

It’s not entirely dissimilar to the situation in which Darrelle Revis found himself in his late 20s. Revis tore his ACL early in the 2012 season. The Jets traded Revis to Tampa Bay, where he essentially rehabbed for one season before being cut and then signing with the Patriots in 2014. He won a Super Bowl and then signed a big-money contract with the Jets at age 30. He eventually fizzled out of the league, reappearing briefly in a limited role for Kansas City late last year, but he used that stage in 2014 with the Patriots to really cash in one last time in the NFL.

Might Sherman — who’s apparently open to the idea of playing for the Patriots — follow the same path? We’ll all have to wait for the next cryptic tweet in order to find out.

