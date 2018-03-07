BOSTON (CBS) – With no big winner Tuesday in the Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot climbs to nearly $290 million.

One person in New York and one in Texas took home $1 million apiece by matching five white balls in the drawing.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on January 5.

The Powerball jackpot, which will be drawn Wednesday night, is even higher. It has risen to $348 million.

On Wednesday, representatives for a mystery New Hampshire woman who won $559.7 million in January will accept the prize on her behalf.