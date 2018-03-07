BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts drivers are being warned of a dangerous afternoon and evening Wednesday commute as whiteout conditions are possible during a nor’easter bringing heavy and wet snow to much of New England.

Gov. Charlie Baker provided an update Wednesday morning on the storm, which may bring over a foot of snow for parts of New England.

“Please be smart, especially when you’re planning your commute today, and stay off the roads at the height of this storm if you can so that our road crews can get out and do the work they need to do to clean up,” Baker said.

At some points during the storm, 2-3 inches of snow could fall per hour in parts of the state.

“This storm for the rest of the state has the potential to create significant hazardous conditions as the day wears on, especially this afternoon, that’s going to make travel especially difficult,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

Wednesday’s nor’easter comes less than a week after a storm pounded the Massachusetts coast. Some residents are still cleaning up from that nor’easter.

As a result, the state will open two resource recovery centers. One center will open Thursday in Quincy and another in Marshfield on Saturday. The locations will be announced at a later date.

“We saw the damage that was done to so many homes and businesses, and understand the past few days have been extremely difficult for hundreds of people who have been displaced or without power,” Baker said. “Our administration is continuing to support everyone and is committed to do what we need to do to get through this recovery process.”

Areas along the Massachusetts coast may see wind gusts up to 60 MPH on Wednesday. The risk of coastal flooding is moderate.

Residents in the state are reminded to call 211 for help with emergency services during the storm.