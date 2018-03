SEABROOK, N.H. (CBS) – Washing in with the high tides, a seal pup was spotted on a New Hampshire road.

It traveled from the ocean, all the way to Brown’s Lobster Pound in Seabrook, N.H, about one-third of a mile from shore.

The 2-month-old pup appeared to be very tired, and was taken to a rehabilitation center to be evaluated.

Rescue teams thanked the Seabrook Police for their help in getting the seal off the road, before Wednesday’s storm.