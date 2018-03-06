BOSTON (CBS) — After signing with the Patriots in mid-December, wide receiver Kenny Britt never really got a chance to get going with his new team.

But Britt will at least have a chance to be part of the regular receiving corps in 2018, as the Patriots picked up the option on his contract for the season, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that the Patriots are “looking for big things” from Britt.

#Patriots WR Kenny Britt was informed that his option was picked up, source said. He’s back for 2018 and they’re looking for big things out of him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2018

Britt, 29, caught just two passes for 23 yards in his three games played for the Patriots but was a healthy scratch for all three postseason games. He had caught just 18 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns on the year with Cleveland prior to his release.

In 2016 with the Rams, Britt caught 68 yards for 1,0002 yards and five touchdowns, in what was the best season of his career.

He was originally drafted in the first round (30th overall) of the 2009 draft by Tennessee, where he spent five seasons and caught 157 passes for 2,450 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The picking up of Britt’s option comes as Danny Amendola appears to be heading to the open market when free agency opens next week. The Patriots currently have Britt, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman under contract.