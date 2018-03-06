WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is scheduled to get underway.

Jury selection in Radoslaw Czerkawski’s (RAD’-oh-slaw zehr-KAW’-skeez) trial on animal cruelty charges is expected to begin Tuesday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

radoslaw czerkawski Jury Selection To Begin In Puppy Doe Abuse Trial

Radoslaw Czerkawski in court, Oct. 28, 2013. (WBZ-TV)

The year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was euthanized.

puppydoe Jury Selection To Begin In Puppy Doe Abuse Trial

‘Puppy Doe’ was tortured before she was found clinging to life. (Credit: ARL Boston)

Czerkawski has suggested that kids he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse.

His trial was initially set for last July, but was delayed by a prosecutor’s emergency eye surgery and Czerkawski’s own health problems.

