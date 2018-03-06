BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are expected to select a quarterback at some point in the upcoming NFL Draft, and according to the pundits, there should be plenty to choose from.

There is a ton of talent at the quarterback position this year, with as many as 10 expected to go in the first four rounds. With five of their six picks in the first four rounds, the Patriots are in good position to snag a potential QB of the future.

And there is one prospect who appears to be a perfect candidate for Bill Belichick: Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta.

Much like former Tom Brady backup Jimmy Garoppolo, Lauletta put up some big numbers in the FCS. He threw for a Richmond record 10,465 yards and 73 touchdowns in his four years as a Spider, serving as their starting quarterback for three season. He put a cherry on top of his collegiate career by earning Senior Bowl MVP honors with a three-touchdown showing. Check out some of his highlights here:

Early mock drafts project Lauletta to go around the fifth round, though he may jump up if the quarterbacks start flying off the board early. His big numbers, quick release and accuracy (he completed 63.5 percent of his passes in college) certainly make him an intriguing candidate for a team that has time to develop their next quarterback.

But his numbers and ability on the field probably aren’t even the most appealing part of Lauletta when it comes to Belichick.

Lauletta played lacrosse before his football days, a sport that is 1A on Belichick’s list of loves. He also has family roots at Navy, a place close to Belichick’s heart, as his father was a Navy quarterback back in the 1980’s. Lauletta’s uncle also played for Navy.

Asked about potentially playing for the Patriots, Lauletta said it would be a “dream come true” at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I think any quarterback would love to be in that position. Learning from a guy like Tom Brady, you can learn so much just by the way he work and observing the way he goes about his business day to day,” he told reporters on Friday. “Wherever I am, I think I’ll be in a good spot. But that would definitely be a good one.”

With his FCS resume, the 6-foot-2, 221-pound Lauletta has drawn comparisons to Garoppolo. Don’t be surprised if the Patriots go back to the FCS well to find Brady’s next backup — and a potential quarterback of the future.