BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts is the second best state from women to live in across the country, according to a study by WalletHub.

Minnesota was ranked number one.

WalletHub looked at 23 ” indicators of living standards for women.”

The indicators included unemployment rates among women, female median earnings, percent of women living in poverty, percent of women-owned businesses, and percent of women who voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Points allotted to each of the categories were then totaled.

Massachusetts had an overall score of 75.74 out of 100 possible points.

The state also was ranked number one in lowest female uninsured rate.

Connecticut and New Hampshire came in eighth and 10th respectively.