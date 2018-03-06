BOSTON (CBS) — J.D. Martinez has yet to play in an actual spring training game for the Red Sox, but the new Boston slugger already has a homer to his name.

Martinez clubbed his first home run in a Red Sox uniform on Tuesday, depositing a Rick Porcello hanging changeup over the fence for a two-run blast in a controlled minor league game down in Fort Myers, Florida.

J.D. Martinez just hit a home run off Rick Porcello pic.twitter.com/xmKHoG4ipd — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 6, 2018

“I was just trying to get the guy in from third base,” Martinez told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “I was working on my approach there, trying to get him in. Don’t hit anything to the left side of the field. Get it in the air. He just left it up and it was a pretty good swing. It felt good.”

The dinger doesn’t count for anything, but it’s a good sign for the Red Sox’ new DH/outfielder. Martinez didn’t sign with Boston until Feb. 26 and got a late start this spring, but it looks like his swing is ready for action.

Martinez will play in his first Grapefruit League game on Wednesday, slated to play left field when the Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins.