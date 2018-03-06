DUXBURY (CBS) – A breach in the seawall led to more flooding in the area near Bay Avenue in Duxbury during high tide overnight.

Large pieces of the wall have collapsed, leaving already damaged oceanfront homes exposed.

Crews are working quickly to make as many repairs as they can before the next high tide and tomorrow’s storm.

Locals are concerned that the homes are in danger of washing out to sea.

“They are in grave danger. That’s one of the reasons we’re doing this right now. We don’t want to have these homes get washed out to sea,” said Duxbury Town Manager Rene Read.

The seawall was seriously damaged by the powerful nor’easter that slammed the coast on Friday.

“That storm, I’ve been told by people who lived through it and worked through it, was worse than the (Blizzard of) ’78 storm,” Read said.

A huge section of the seawall is missing on Cable Hill Way in Duxbury.

And there is severe erosion behind the homes on Ocean Road North.

“Where we’re standing now is typically filled with about four or five feet of dirt or fill but the coastal erosion we’ve been experiencing has taken a lot of that material and drawn it out to sea,” Read said.

That’s why crews are using heavy machinery to haul boulders to the beach, to shore up the seawall. They’re working diligently between high tides with the next storm on their minds.

“It’s the last thing on earth any of us want,” Read said. “We want to make sure the people are safe, the people are out of harm’s way, and minimize the impact we’ve already experienced.”

Read said this is just the short term solution. The long term solution will be the full replacement of the seawall.