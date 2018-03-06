CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A western Massachusetts police officer has been arrested on rape, kidnapping and assault charges.

Chicopee police Chief William Jebb says Officer Corey Fournier was arrested at department headquarters on Monday night after going there voluntarily to meet with state police investigators.

The alleged incident in which the 27-year-old Fournier is charged occurred Saturday morning in Ayer. The three-year veteran of the department was off-duty at the time. Police say Fournier and the alleged victim know each other.

Jebb says Fournier has been placed on leave without pay and has had his firearms and badge confiscated.

It was not immediately clear if Fournier had an attorney.