WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ayer, Chicopee, Corey Fournier, Local TV

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A western Massachusetts police officer has been arrested on rape, kidnapping and assault charges.

Chicopee police Chief William Jebb says Officer Corey Fournier was arrested at department headquarters on Monday night after going there voluntarily to meet with state police investigators.

chicopee Chicopee Police Officer Charged With Rape In Ayer

Corey Fournier. (Photo credit: Chicopee Police)

The alleged incident in which the 27-year-old Fournier is charged occurred Saturday morning in Ayer. The three-year veteran of the department was off-duty at the time. Police say Fournier and the alleged victim know each other.

Jebb says Fournier has been placed on leave without pay and has had his firearms and badge confiscated.

It was not immediately clear if Fournier had an attorney.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s