BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart is either a really good breakdancer, or a secret ninja.

The Celtics guard provided one of the few highlights in Monday night’s blowout win over the Bulls in Chicago, showing off some insane strength and agility after hitting the floor in the third quarter.

After taking a tumble, Smart put his “combat muscles” to work and hopped off his back and onto his feet in one fluid motion. It was quite impressive.

Marcus Smart is a man a many talents. 😳 pic.twitter.com/BPfcCW26P1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 6, 2018

Marcus Smart out here breakdancing pic.twitter.com/bX8oxUqhA2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 6, 2018

Given his reputation, many joked on social media that the play was simply a Smart flop played in reverse. After the game, Smart said it wasn’t his intentions to provide such a highlight.

“I wasn’t even trying to do that. I was just trying to get up,” he said.

Smart scored seven points and dished out four assists for Boston off the bench in their 105-89 victory. He’ll have a chance to show off some more moves on national TV on Thursday night when the Celtics close out their three-game road trip in Minnesota.