BOSTON (CBS) – Our second nor’easter in less than a week is on our doorstep and will make for a very challenging, messy evening commute Wednesday. This one will be vastly different from our last nor’easter.

The main impacts from last week’s nor’easter were clearly the wind and coastal effects, while this go-around the focus is more on the inland snow accumulation – a little something for everybody!

No surprise that our main forecast challenge for Wednesday and Thursday is the location of the rain/snow line.

This is a classic March storm dilemma. As usual, there isn’t a great deal of true cold air to draw from, the ground is bare and fairly warm and finally, the track of this storm looks to be a “coast hugger” (which typically presents a milder solution over a track father east).

It sounds like a rain storm right?

For most of southeastern Mass., yes, this will largely be wet, not white. But the farther north and west (inland) you go, the temperatures will lower just enough (close to 32 degrees) to make for a very heavy and wet snowfall.

Where is that line of demarcation? Who is cold enough for all snow vs. a mix vs. all rain?

These are questions we are still struggling over and the answers will have very large consequences and effects from town to town.

TIMING

Wednesday morning – Just some scattered flakes and drops, very little, if any, impact on the commute.

Wednesday afternoon – The steady rain and snow arrive between noon and 3 p.m. and things ramp up quickly. Where the snow is falling, likely west of I-95 and certainly west of 495, it will be high intensity stuff, 1-to-3 inches per hour at times! Meanwhile, closer to the coast and over southeast Mass., periods of heavy rain and some local street flooding will occur.

Wednesday evening/night – The heavy rain and snow will continue through about 9-to-11 p.m. and then we will watch a dry slot rise up (with the center of the low pressure area) over southeastern Mass. and into Boston.

This will bring a sudden end to the rain and snow for southern New England, leaving just some scattered showers after midnight.

SNOW

This will be a very heavy and wet snowfall.

The typical snow to liquid ratio is about 10:1, meaning 10 inches of snow for every 1 inche of liquid precipitation.

With temperatures close to or slightly above 32 degrees within the snow zone, we anticipate that ratios will be much lower, perhaps 7:1 or as low as 5:1.

The snow will also compact very quickly and easily, so if you get 12 inches it may only look like 6 or 8 inches due to the heavy weight.

0-to-1 inch: Southern Plymouth and Bristol counties, the entire South Coast and all of Cape Cod and the Islands, essentially all rain.

1-to-3 inches: Providence to Boston, northern Plymouth and Bristol counties and most of Norfolk County, also the immediate North Shore to Cape Ann.

3-to-6 inches: The area from 128 to 495 including portions of Essex County, Eastern Middlesex County and far Western Norfolk County.

6-to-12 inches: 495 belt from Marlboro to Lowell and Haverhill and all areas north and west (expect closer to 6 inches right on 495)

12-to-18 inches: Elevated areas including the northern Worcester Hills, Berkshires, Monadnock Region, southern Greens and Whites.

RAIN/FRESHWATER FLOODING

It has been an active, wet stretch as of late and rivers are already near their banks.

Another 1-to-2 inches of rain from this nor’easter will once again cause localized flooding of streets and urban/poor drainage areas as well as some minor rivers and streams to crest. This is of course, mainly for coastal areas and southeastern Mass. where the storm will be largely rain.

WINDS

The wind gusts, while not nearly as powerful as our last nor’easter, could still cause some additional damage and power outages.

Up to 60 mph – Cape Cod, Nantucket, Cape Ann

35-50 mph – Rest of the Coastline

25-35 mph – Inland locations

COASTAL FLOODING

Thankfully the tides are 1-2 feet lower (astronomically) than they were during the brunt of last week’s storm. While there will likely be some minor coastal flooding around the early morning high tide on Thursday (between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.), it will not come anywhere near the destruction caused last week.

The highest threat for pockets of moderate flooding is over the North Shore (coastal Essex County from Salisbury to Cape Ann). A 2-to-3 foot storm surge in combination with seas 20-to-25 feet close to the shoreline should create some moderate flooding issues and beach erosion in those locations.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Well, things quiet down through the weekend, temperatures climb to slightly above average by Saturday and Sunday (mid 40’s) and don’t forget, we turn the clocks ahead one hour Sunday at 2 a.m.

BUT, our next potential storm threat comes Monday.

It’s way too early to tell if this will be a hit or miss, but it does appear that another sizable coastal storm will form off the Carolinas late in the weekend. This one MAY stay too far south to hit New England, but being that it is still a week away, there really isn’t much sense in speculating any more on this one.

As always, we urge that you stay tuned to updated forecasts on WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com.

