WELLESLEY (CBS) — The spray-painted words “are we next” greeted Wellesley Middle School students as they walked into school Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the school and are working with the school’s administration to figure out who graffitied the phrase overnight.

“Right now, we are settling in for our day,” said Principal Mark Ito. “We are communicating with staff and students, and ensuring them of their safety.”

The school has already removed the vandalism.

Anybody with information is asked to call the school and ask to speak with an administrator or Principal Ito.

Police said they are still investigating and have not classified the graffiti as a threat.

There have been no other reports of similar graffiti at other schools.