BOURNE (CBS) — Falling ice from rafters on the Sagamore Bridge damaged at least three cars Monday morning.

Police said an officer spotted a damaged car pulled over around 6 a.m.

Then, while they were creating a report for the incident, two more cars were struck by ice.

A pickup truck had to be towed because the ice had shattered the windshield but the other two cars were drivable.

“It scared the crap out of me,” said Nick Mendoza who was driving when ice suddenly landed on him.

“I felt glass hit my face and everything like that but I’m okay,” he added.

No one was injured.

The Army Core of Engineers has also been notified.

Police said while this is a hazard, there is not much they can do beyond monitoring the area.