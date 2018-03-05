School ClosingsMarch 5, 2018
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bourne, Cape Cod, Falling Ice, Local TV, sagamore bridge

BOURNE (CBS) — Falling ice from rafters on the Sagamore Bridge damaged at least three cars Monday morning.

Police said an officer spotted a damaged car pulled over around 6 a.m.

Then, while they were creating a report for the incident, two more cars were struck by  ice.

windshieldice3 Falling Ice Damages 3 Cars On Sagamore Bridge

Ice falling from the Sagamore Bridge crashed through a windshield (Photo Courtesy: David Curran)

A pickup truck had to be towed because the ice had shattered the windshield but the other two cars were drivable.

“It scared the crap out of me,” said Nick Mendoza who was driving when ice suddenly landed on him.

“I felt glass hit my face and everything like that but I’m okay,” he added.

windshieldice2 Falling Ice Damages 3 Cars On Sagamore Bridge

Ice falling from the Sagamore Bridge crashed through a windshield (Photo Courtesy: David Curran)

No one was injured.

The Army Core of Engineers has also been notified.

Police said while this is a hazard, there is not much they can do beyond monitoring the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s