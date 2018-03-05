BOSTON (CBS) — After leaving his first start of the spring early on Friday, Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz has been diagnosed with a mild flexor strain.

The diagnosis was made after Pomeranz underwent an MRI on his left elbow on Saturday. The Red Sox don’t think the injury is anything serious, but Pomeranz won’t throw again until Tuesday when the 29-year-old will be reevaluated by the team.

“No structural damage,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Saturday. “We’ll see Tuesday. At this time, we feel pretty confident he’s going to be fine.”

Pomeranz had a 1-2-3 first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, but left in the second with forearm soreness. He sounded confident that the injury is minor and won’t keep him out of action for very long when chatting with reporters on Saturday.

“Kind of what I expected, nothing really too serious,” said Pomeranz. “I don’t see missing myself too much time. … I feel fine. I feel way better than [Friday]. I think if something was really wrong I’d feel way worse.”

Pomeranz is slotted as Boston’s No. 4 starter as he heads into his third season in Boston. He had a great 2017 season, going 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA while striking out 174 batters over 173.2 innings of work.