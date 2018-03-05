BRAINTREE (CBS) – It could be a very happy March for Massachusetts lottery players.

More than $600 million in cash is up for grabs across two different lottery games.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is up to an estimated $265 million. Even higher is Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot at $348 million.

The current Powerball jackpot is the highest it has been since a single winning $559.7 million ticket was sold in New Hampshire back in January.

Also in January, a single winning $450 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Florida.

Tickets for the Mega Millions and Powerball sell for $2.