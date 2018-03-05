WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
Filed Under:Adam Boucher, Lowell, Sanbornton New Hampshire

SANBORNTON, N.H. (CBS) – A 26-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93.

Adam Boucher of Lowell, Mass. died in the crash in the southbound land of I-93 in Sanbornton, according to New Hampshire State Police.

sanborton fatal press Massachusetts Man Killed On I 93 Crash In New Hampshire

State Police said Adam Boucher, 26, of Lowell died in a single-vehicle crash on I-93 in Sanbornton, N.H. (Photo: NH State Police)

Troopers responded to a report of a crash in the center median about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

There, they found a 2010 Toyota Corolla which had been travelling southbound when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and came to rest in the center median, State Police said.

Investigators believe that the crash occurred sometime overnight, since the area where the car came to rest is not easily seen from the highway.

State Police said they are investigating whether speed and alcohol contributed to the fatal crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8789.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s