SANBORNTON, N.H. (CBS) – A 26-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93.

Adam Boucher of Lowell, Mass. died in the crash in the southbound land of I-93 in Sanbornton, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Troopers responded to a report of a crash in the center median about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

There, they found a 2010 Toyota Corolla which had been travelling southbound when it left the roadway, struck a tree, and came to rest in the center median, State Police said.

Investigators believe that the crash occurred sometime overnight, since the area where the car came to rest is not easily seen from the highway.

State Police said they are investigating whether speed and alcohol contributed to the fatal crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8789.