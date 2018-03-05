BOSTON (CBS) — If Kyrie Irving looks pretty jolly during a dance scene in his upcoming movie “Uncle Drew,” know that it’s not just the NBA star’s acting abilities on display.

That scene was filmed shortly after Irving learned he had been traded to the Boston Celtics, so the point guard was legitimately pumped while filming, according to one of his co-stars.

Speaking before Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony, actor Lil Rel Howery told reporters about the moment Irving learned of the blockbuster swap that sent him to Boston.

“He was so happy, man,” said Howery. “We was in the middle of a scene, we were shooting a scene and his homeboy comes in and whispers in his ear and he just runs out. We were filming and he just runs out; we were in the club shooting a scene, he runs out, so happy, he comes back and everybody’s applauding.

“It was a dancing scene, so when you see the movie and he’s really getting it, that was him in real life,” Howery added. “He was really happy.”

Irving and other former NBA stars in the movie have discussed hearing about the trade on the set before, a unique situation for everyone involved. Irving was obviously pleased to punch his ticket out of Cleveland, and we’ll get to see those emotions on the big screen when “Uncle Drew” hits theaters on June 29.