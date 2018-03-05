WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMKevin Can Wait
    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch

BOSTON (CBS) – A new study finds that holding hands can help ease the pain of a loved one.

Researchers took 22 romantic heterosexual couples and applied mild heat pain to the arms of the female partners.

They found when the male partners held the female partners’ hands, their brain waves synched up and the women’s pain subsided.

In fact, the more their brain waves synched, the greater the pain relief for the women.

Interestingly, just having the male partners nearby wasn’t as effective as hand-holding.  The skin to skin contact had the biggest impact on brain wave coupling and pain relief.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s