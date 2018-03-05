WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMKevin Can Wait
    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, Flu, HealthWatch

BOSTON (CBS) –  The flu season has peaked but it is still widespread in 45 states, including most of New England, according to the CDC.

At the same time, the FDA is warning consumers about flu remedies which are making fraudulent claims.  Here are some tips on how to spot a shady product.

You should be suspicious if an over-the-counter product says it will:

  • Reduce the severity or length of the flu
  • Boost your immunity naturally without a flu shot
  • Prevent you from catching the flu
  • Effectively treat the flu

Watch out for online pharmacies that:

  • Allow you to buy a prescription medicine without a prescription
  • Are located outside the U.S. or ship worldwide.

You will not only be wasting your money but you may get something that is dangerous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s