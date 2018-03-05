BOSTON (CBS) – The flu season has peaked but it is still widespread in 45 states, including most of New England, according to the CDC.
At the same time, the FDA is warning consumers about flu remedies which are making fraudulent claims. Here are some tips on how to spot a shady product.
You should be suspicious if an over-the-counter product says it will:
- Reduce the severity or length of the flu
- Boost your immunity naturally without a flu shot
- Prevent you from catching the flu
- Effectively treat the flu
Watch out for online pharmacies that:
- Allow you to buy a prescription medicine without a prescription
- Are located outside the U.S. or ship worldwide.
You will not only be wasting your money but you may get something that is dangerous.
