March 5, 2018
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University has placed a professor on administrative leave following a series of sexual misconduct allegations.

In an email sent to students Sunday, the university’s Faculty of the Arts and Sciences dean Michael Smith says Professor Jorge Dominguez is on leave effective immediately pending a “full and fair review of the facts.”

Smith says the FAS will not tolerate sexual harassment, and he encourages anyone who has witnessed sexual harassment to come forward.

A Harvard spokeswoman has declined to comment further on the suspension.

Former students and colleagues accused Dominguez of sexual harassment and assault in an article published Tuesday in the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The women claim he touched them inappropriately, and one former colleague says he tried to kiss her multiple times.

