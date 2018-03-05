WEATHER ALERTNor’easter To Bring Widespread Snow Wednesday Into Thursday
Filed Under:Academy Awards, Frances McDormand, Local TV, Oscar Stolen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand’s Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.

Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, says 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She says he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.

Authorities say the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.

frances Frances McDormands Oscar Trophy Stolen, Man Arrested

Best Actress winner Frances McDormand with her Academy Award on March 4, 2018. (Photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

A telephone number for Bryant couldn’t immediately be located and it wasn’t clear if had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
___
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason

