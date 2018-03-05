FITCHBURG (CBS) — A construction worker in Fitchburg was injured while on the job after he was pinned down by a window frame on Monday.

The fire department said the 911 call came in around 7:40 a.m. He was already freed by other workers within the five minutes it took for them to reach the Nursey Lane mill building, which is under renovation.

The worker, a 45-year-old man, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester for leg and back injuries. They are considered non-life threatening.

Construction worker suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when debris fell on him this morning on 4th floor of this Fitchburg building. Firefighters used ladder truck to lower down stretcher. pic.twitter.com/Uwlbp7832X — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) March 5, 2018

He had been working with a group to remove the window frame on the fourth floor when it fell on him, according to the fire department.

Crews used a stokes basket to get him down.

A building inspector has been called to the scene. OSHA was also notified.