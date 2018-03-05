BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics will be without Kyrie Irving when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Irving has been ruled out with left knee soreness, the team announced Monday morning. While you may be saying to yourself the Celtics don’t need Irving against the lowly Bulls, they were demolished in their only other visit to Chicago without Irving (who missed the game with a bruised left quad), falling 108-85 in one of their worst defeats of the season.

This will be the seventh game Irving has missed this season, though it has always been minor injuries that have sidelined the Boston All-Star (aside from when he missed a game with a broken face back in mid-November). The Celtics are 4-2 without Irving in the lineup.

Terry Rozier will likely get the start in place of Irving, and will look to keep his personal hot streak going. The guard has scored in the double digits in 13 straight games, and has averaged 19.7 points off 44 percent shooting in his three games as a starter this season.

The Celtics also announced that center Daniel Theis is probable for Monday night after right hamstring soreness caused him to miss the last two games.