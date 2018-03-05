BOSTON (CBS) — As we await official word on Charlie McAvoy’s status, the Bruins defenseman was spotted wearing a brace on his left knee as his teammates hit the ice at TD Garden on Monday.

That isn’t good news for McAcoy, who was injured just 37 seconds into his first shift during Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens. The 20-year-old blue liner suffering a lower body injury after a hit by Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher and hobbled off the ice.

The Bruins took their team photo on Monday morning, and unlike his teammates, McAvoy did not wear skates when he made his way onto the ice.

Charlie McAvoy onto ice for team picture in slippers, no socks, instead of skates. Other players in skates #NHLBruins — Matt Kalman (@MattKalman) March 5, 2018

McAvoy has been one of Boston’s best defensemen this season, tallying seven goals and 25 assists in 59 games. His 32 points are the best among the rookie defensemen, and his 22:06 minutes per game are second on the Bruins behind captain Zdeno Chara.

We’ll hopefully have a clearer picture on McAvoy’s status later on Monday, when head coach Bruce Cassidy chats with reporters following the team’s practice. The Bruins, who sit in second place in the Atlantic Division, have 19 games remaining in the regular season.