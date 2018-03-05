CHICAGO (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 21 points, and the Boston Celtics pounded the Chicago Bulls 105-89 on Monday night even though Kyrie Irving sat out because of a sore left knee.

Even without their All-Star guard, the Celtics took control right from the start and led by as many as 37 en route to their fifth win in six games.

Jayson Tatum added 14 points, while Al Horford and Terry Rozier scored 13 apiece for Boston.

The Bulls lost for the 14th time in 17 games. Denzel Valentine scored 20 points and nailed four 3-pointers for Chicago, but that was about the only positive for the Bulls.

It didn’t matter that the Celtics held out Irving. He was still sore after aggravating his knee in Saturday’s loss at Houston, but his absence didn’t stop Boston from burying the Bulls right from the start.

They had no trouble driving to the rim against a weak defense and dominated in the paint 46-26.

This one got out of hand almost as soon as the opening tip went up.

After losing to the NBA-leading Rockets on Saturday by three points, Boston led 55-29 at halftime. Brown had 10 points as the Celtics raced out to a 26-5 lead. He nailed a 3 and threw down a one-handed jam before Horford’s steal and dunk made it a 21-point game with 4:21 left in the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Stevens said Irving aggravated the knee during Saturday’s loss to Houston. He felt a little better the following day but was still sore Monday. Stevens wasn’t sure if Irving will be ready to play at Minnesota on Thursday. “It doesn’t sound like it’s a long-term concern, but certainly, it could last through the week,” Stevens said. … The Celtics scored 35 points in the first quarter, five shy of their season high for an opening period.

Bulls: Coach Fred Hoiberg said the Bulls will recall G Antonio Blakeney from the G League Windy City Bulls “in the next couple of weeks.” Blakeney is averaging 7.1 points in 12 games for Chicago.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit Minnesota on Thursday.

Bulls: Host Memphis on Wednesday.

