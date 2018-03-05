By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — As it turns out, Bill Belichick may miss Matt Patricia more than initially believed.

No, it’s not about the X’s and O’s of running the defense; Bill should handle that just fine. But when it comes to getting through the day in the age of technology, Belichick may find himself really longing for his former assistant coach.

Patricia, as you likely know, attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and is a legitimate rocket scientist. So when Mike Mayock spoke to Belichick on Monday at the NFL scouting combine, he asked Belichick what Patricia will be bringing to the Detroit Lions. Belichick praised Patricia’s intelligence — at the expense of himself.

“He’s smart, too. He put together those rockets there in college,” Belichick said. “I can’t even get my cell phone on.”

It was a good line, but it’s also likely rooted in reality. One of the more memorable scenes of “A Football Life: Bill Belichick” showed the coach struggling to change the clock in his car after daylight saving time ended. And we all know how Bill feels about tablets:

Belichick — who made a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during his visit to the NFL Network broadcast booth — did share some genuine praise of Patricia as well.

“He’s going to bring a great work ethic, a lot of intelligence, a lot of thought into everything that they do, from practice to strategy to situational football,” Belichick said of Patricia. “And they’re going to work hard, I guarantee you that. Matt’s as hard-working a guy as I’ve ever been around. He grinds it.”