CHELMSFORD (CBS) — When you walk into Andiamo, you will see that the pasta is being made fresh, the dough is being hand-stretched, the sauce is simmering, and the fire is blazing. You will also see there’s a good chance you’re in for a great meal.

Andiamo originally opened in Newburyport about five years ago inside this cozy, rustic, building that dates back to the 1700’s. Now there is a second location in Chelmsford.

While the menu here may be similar to the original, owner and chief Jim Rogers says the sleek and sophisticated atmosphere in Chelmsford couldn’t be more different.

“I set up the restaurant sort of divided down the middle. I put a large open fireplace in the middle with great wine cabinets, and I put a very large bar on one side, on the other side, you’re going to see a big open kitchen, a lot of action, pasta being made, bread baking,” said Rogers.

His wood-burning oven is straight from Italy, too.

“At the other end of the line, I have an Italian machine that makes pastas and I have everything in between.”

All that equipment is used to create a menu of pasta, pizzas, and tempting appetizers that make a meal here about as good as anything customers can find outside of Italy.

“They’re going to get a restaurant that has great quality, priced right, they’re going to get a great selection of wine, they’re going to get handcrafted cocktails, and you’re going to get a real focus on service.”

Thanks to Jim’s 35 years in the restaurant business, a meal at Andiamo will be perfect in every possible way.

“As I’ve evolved from a cook to a sous chef, to a chef, to a general manager, to an owner, my passion has become about the person’s experience from start to finish,” he explained. “And it’s really about having that guest completely satisfied. That’s really what it’s about.”