Filed Under:MSPCA, Pet Adoption, Pet Parade

BOSTON (CBS) —  A dog and a ferret up for adoption through the MSPCA were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

judo2 Pet Parade: MSPCA

Judo from the MSPCA (WBZ-TV)

Judo is a Pit Bull, Golden Retriever mix who is about seven-years-old. He would do well almost any family, preferably an active one.

He has allergies that are kept under control with a specific diet

Judo is very friendly and also knows basic commands.

ferret Pet Parade: MSPCA

Busta the ferret from the MSPCA (WBZ-TV)

Busta is a ferret.

Ferrets make wonderful first pets for kids and families. They love to socialize and be held by their owners.

Food and enclosures for ferrets can be found at local pet stores.

All MSPCA centers run volunteer programs as well.

For more information about available pets or another ways to help the animals, visit the MSPCA website.

