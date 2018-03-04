BOSTON (CBS) — A dog and a ferret up for adoption through the MSPCA were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Judo is a Pit Bull, Golden Retriever mix who is about seven-years-old. He would do well almost any family, preferably an active one.

He has allergies that are kept under control with a specific diet

Judo is very friendly and also knows basic commands.

Busta is a ferret.

Ferrets make wonderful first pets for kids and families. They love to socialize and be held by their owners.

Food and enclosures for ferrets can be found at local pet stores.

All MSPCA centers run volunteer programs as well.

For more information about available pets or another ways to help the animals, visit the MSPCA website.