HULL (CBS) – The fire chief in Hull took to Facebook to express his frustration with National Grid after power was knocked out in town for several days.

Friday’s powerful nor’easter left about 500,000 residents in the state in the dark at the height of the storm.

Chief Christoper Russo posted on the Town of Hull Emergency Management page Saturday, saying National Grid had determined it was unsafe to continue working into the night to restore power, adding “my opinion is different.”

“We were unsuccessful with NGrid and there (sic) team and yes this is on them 100%!,” Russo posted.

Russo said his department would be monitoring power restorations “like we are watching our own kids.”

The post has since been deleted.

“I will refrain from sharing my personal frustration on this incident but please know this, if I do nothing else in my career for this town it will be spent holding this company accountable for every single resident who is in the dark tonight,” Russo wrote.

The fire chief wrote that residents should “feel free to call them every 15 seconds until our power is back on.”

On Sunday, Russo posted again to clarify that his comments were directed at National Grid’s corporate operation, not the workers who were on scene after the storm.

Power was restored to Hull just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.