GLOUCESTER (CBS) — Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will be inspecting storm-damaged areas and the recovery efforts around Massachusetts Sunday.

They will visit Gloucester, Scituate, Quincy, and Marshfield.

The tour will begin at noon.

In an effort to support recovery efforts, Baker declared a State of Emergency on Saturday after Friday’s massive nor’easter.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, just under 200,000 were still without power. More than 451,000 outages were reported late Friday night, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

Local towns also placed their own travel bans and advisories as crews worked to clear downed trees and power lines from roads.