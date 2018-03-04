  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:East Bridgewater, Local TV, March Nor'Easter

EAST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – Three masked men robbed an East Bridgewater convenience store while employees attempted to move frozen items to another store after losing power in Friday’s nor’easter.

Police were called to One Stop Convenience Store on Plymouth Street on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Owners were trying to save inventory from spoiling after they lost electricity.

That’s when police say the three men came into the store with guns and demanded money. They ran off with cash and cigarettes.

No injuries were reported.

Police searched the area but did not locate the suspects.

One suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. Two others were wearing black jackets.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

